Azerbaijan represented at extraordinary session of World Meteorological Congress

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Umayra Taghiyeva, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, attended the extraordinary session of the World Meteorological Congress under the theme “Science for Action”, marking the 75th anniversary of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The High-Level Event on the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) Initiative was held on the sidelines of the extraordinary session. This year marks the halfway point of the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative. Launched by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in 2022, the initiative aims to ensure that every person on Earth is protected by multi-hazard early warning systems by the end of 2027.

Addressing the event, Umayra Taghiyeva briefed the participants about the successful outcomes of the COP29 Conference hosted by Azerbaijan under the supervision of President Ilham Aliyev last year, as well as the Baku Adaptation Roadmap, and the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance agreed during COP29.

She noted that Azerbaijan would host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in 2026, adding that the country is willing to collaborate with the parties in this regard.

Other speakers included Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of Mozambique; Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary General; and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, Member of the United Federal Assembly of Switzerland.