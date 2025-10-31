Azerbaijan resettles 24 more families in Khidirli village of Aghdam district
Baku, October 31, AZERTAC
In line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched a new phase of resettlement to Khidirli village in the Aghdam district.
During this stage, 24 families comprising 124 people have been relocated to the village.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
