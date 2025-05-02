Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises win gold at 2025 RG European Cup
Baku, May 2, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan gymnastics team in group exercises delivered an outstanding performance at the European Cup Series in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, grabbing a gold medal.
The Azerbaijani gymnasts triumphed in the exercises with balls and ribbons.
The team of Azerbaijani gymnasts comprised Laman Alimuradova, Darya Sorokina, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Kamilla Aliyeva and Sofia Mammadova.
A total of 175 gymnasts from 25 countries are battling it out for the European Cup medals in Baku.