Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises wins bronze at 2025 RG European Cup

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan gymnastics team in group exercises clinched a bronze medal at the European Cup Series in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

They sealed the medal in the group exercises with ribbons by scoring 21.250 points.

The Bulgarian team (23.900 points) ranked 1st, while the 2nd place was taken by the Italian team (22.300 points).

Over 175 gymnasts from 25 countries are battling it out for the European Cup medals in Baku.