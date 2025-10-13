Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran hold trilateral meeting on transport, energy and customs cooperation

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

A trilateral meeting among Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran has commenced in Baku, focusing on cooperation in the areas of transport, energy, and customs.

Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation; Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation; and the Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk attended the meeting.

The discussions centered on the continued construction of the Rasht–Astara section of the Qazvin–Rasht–Astara (Iran)–Astara (Azerbaijan) railway, a key part of the North–South International Transport Corridor, as well as the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in transport, transit, energy, and customs sectors.