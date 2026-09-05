Azerbaijan sends another batch of oil products and transit cargo to Armenia

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

Another shipment has been transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

A train carrying 977 tons of diesel fuel in 16 wagons was dispatched from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik.

To date, nearly 16,000 tons of diesel fuel and nearly 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

A second consignment during the day included 5 wagons carrying 355 tons of wheat, 3 wagons carrying 180 tons of fertilizer, and 2 wagons carrying 138 tons of timber were dispatched toward Boyuk Kesik.

To date, nearly 60,000 tons of grain, 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal, and 334 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.