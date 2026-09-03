Azerbaijan sends another batch of petroleum products to Armenia

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Another batch of petroleum products has been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

A train carrying 989 tons of diesel fuel in 17 wagons was dispatched from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik.

To date, over 55,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal, and 334 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit cargo, Azerbaijan has also exported petroleum products to Armenia. To date, nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.