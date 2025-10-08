Azerbaijan Sports Academy debuts as official co-organizer of international congress abroad

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) has acted as an official co-organizer of an international scientific congress held abroad.

According to ASA, the 1st International Congress of Human in Motion, dedicated to physical activity, health, and aging, was jointly organized by the Science and Research Centre Koper and other international partners in Portorož, Slovenia, from September 28 to October 1.

ASA was represented at the congress by Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Ulkar Babayeva, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Health-Improving Sports and Rehabilitation Konul Mammadova, psychologist Aynur Bunyatova, and psychologist of the Sports Medical Research Laboratory Arzu Suleymanova.

The event featured presentations and discussions on topics such as “Socio-psychological factors related to the potential risk of psychoactive substance use among physically active students aged 17–24 in Azerbaijan,” “Enhancing long-term physical activity engagement through personality-based psychological interventions: A HEXACO model approach,” and “Biomechanical Solutions and Strategies for Space and Earth: Artificial Gravity and Resistance Training.”

ASA Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Ulkar Babayeva delivered a speech at the official reception, highlighting the importance of international scientific cooperation, the exchange of knowledge and experience, and the sharing of innovative approaches in the fields of health and sports.