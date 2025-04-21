Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall hosts concert marking Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein’s 80th anniversary

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

A concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Honored Artist, composer Leonid Weinstein was held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after M. Magomayev.

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra after Uzeyir Hajibeyli performed at the concert under the guidance of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Fuad Ibrahimov.

The Azerbaijan State Choir, under the guidance of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbadzhi Imanova, also performed at the concert.

The solemn concert program featured the composer's choral and symphonic works. The evening also included the presentation of a book about Leonid Weinstein, authored by his son Timur Weinstein.