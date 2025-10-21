Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and Ege University rectors meet dual diploma students

Ganja, October 21, Elcan Mammadov, AZERTAC

Rector of the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (ADAU) Zafar Gurbanov and Rector of Türkiye’s Ege University Necdet Budak met with students enrolled in the international dual diploma program.

The meeting focused on the significance and objectives of the program held at the Ganja State Agrarian College.

Zafar Gurbanov noted that the ADAU–Ege dual diploma program, implemented with the support of the head of state, offers great opportunities for young people. He also emphasized the broad career prospects available to students participating in the program.

Necdet Budak wished success to the students of the international dual diploma program, which has been running for many years and has produced notable results.