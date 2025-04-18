Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University expands cooperation with Innovation and Digital Development Agency

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) hosted Friday a meeting with a delegation led by Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA).

During the meeting, ASOIU Rector Associate Professor Rufat Azizov provided the guests with detailed information about the university’s academic programs, offered specialties, laboratories, scientific research objectives, as well as its initiatives in the field of innovation and digital development. Highlighting the growing importance of digital solutions for various sectors of industry, Rector also emphasized the significance of implementing cybersecurity and technological projects and expressed confidence in the value of fostering cooperation in these areas.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, IDDA Chairman Farid Osmanov underlined the importance of collaboration between the agency and higher education institutions, including ASOIU. He also noted their interest in developing joint projects within the framework of the existing digital development strategy, particularly in the fields of education and infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, the guests toured the laboratories of ASOIU and UFAZ, including the HPC and Laser Centers, the Digital Energy Laboratory, and computer rooms. The delegation positively assessed the university’s technical infrastructure and the conditions created for research and education.