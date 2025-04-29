Azerbaijan to purchase $26 million worth of locomotives and spare parts from China

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

"Azerbaijan Railways", operating under the "Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding" (AZCON Holding), will purchase seven new locomotives and spare parts from the Chinese company CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd.

All technical and commercial terms related to the purchase have been finalized, with the total value of the contract amounting to $26 million.

The locomotives to be delivered are modern AC50 mainline diesel models, equipped with advanced technologies, innovative traction systems, and high technical performance. These locomotives are known for their strong traction, increased fuel capacity, and high reliability.

The AC50 model complies with Level IIIA environmental standards set by the International Union of Railways (UIC), making it suitable for use in areas with strict emissions regulations. The locomotives will primarily serve the growing freight traffic along the "North-South International Transport Corridor" and other key routes.

In the next phase, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) plans to acquire an additional 14 mainline locomotives.

Given the steady increase in transit cargo across international corridors passing through Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Railways places strong emphasis on renewing and expanding its locomotive fleet to ensure the safe and efficient transport of freight.