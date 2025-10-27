Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for representatives of China and South Korea

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State Tourism Agency organized a tour for representatives of 19 leading Chinese and 5 leading South Korean tourism companies to Azerbaijan from October 20 to 26.

The participants were introduced to the tourism potential of Baku, Shamakhi, Gabala, Sheki, and Gakh districts.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board arranged B2B meetings between representatives of the tourism industries of Azerbaijan and China, as well as Azerbaijan and South Korea, to explore opportunities for future cooperation.