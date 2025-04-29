Azerbaijan transfers 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directives, Azerbaijan has launched another phase of resettlement to the village of Sarijali of Aghdam district.
This phase involves relocation of 39 families, totaling 169 individuals.
