The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Azerbaijan, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency explore cultural connections

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

On October 30, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov met with a delegation led by Abdullah Eren, President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The meeting focused on strengthening cultural ties, restoring historical monuments, conducting joint archaeological research, and exploring prospects for expanding cooperation in other areas based on the principle of “One nation, two states.”

Abdullah Eren provided information about TIKA’s activities and reaffirmed the Agency’s interest in continuing joint projects.

The sides also discussed issues related to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

