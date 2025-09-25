Azerbaijan, Türkiye aim to share experiences on digitalization of labor inspection activities

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population hosted a meeting with a Turkish delegation led by Bekir Aktürk, Acting Head of Department of Guidance and Inspection at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, to exchange experiences on the digitalization of labor inspection activities and the development of monitoring systems for these operations.

Rashad Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, emphasized that the brotherly relations and active political dialogue between the two countries form the basis for strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres.

He also briefed the guests on the reforms in the field of labor relations in Azerbaijan, stressing the great importance of strengthening cooperation with Türkiye in the fields of labor, employment, and social protection.

In his turn, Bekir Aktürk stated that consistent efforts are being made to expand bilateral relations between ministries.

According to him, successful model of cooperation has already been established.