Azerbaijan, U.S. explore prospects for cooperation in hi-tech, transport and logistics
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Samir Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with Benny Mor, a member of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, USA.
The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the fields of high technologies, transport, and logistics.
Samir Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to partnership with the U.S. in these areas.
He highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in digital development, noting that ensuring full access to broadband internet, the establishment of TIER III data centers, the introduction of SIMA — a new generation of advanced digital signature — and the “MyGov” platform have placed Azerbaijan among the countries with a “very high” e-government ranking.
The sides also exchanged views on promoting long-term cooperation in B2B and B2G formats with Lincoln Club member companies, opening representative offices of companies in Azerbaijan, developing human capital, and implementing joint investments and venture funds.
