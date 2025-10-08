Azerbaijan, U.S. research think tank discuss reforms to expand Middle Corridor

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov met with a delegation led by Efgan Nifti, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), a leading U.S. research think tank.

The meeting focused on issues related to transport, energy, digitalization, economic cooperation, and sustainable development in the Caspian region.

Rahman Hummatov provided detailed information on the infrastructure and institutional reforms implemented to expand the Middle Corridor. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is taking significant steps toward becoming a multimodal logistics hub in the region, highlighting the importance of introducing digital transport systems, modernizing ports, railways, and airports, as well as developing the Zangezur Corridor.

The parties also discussed prospects for strengthening collaboration through future joint projects and analytical platforms.