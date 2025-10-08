Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation within Great Return

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev met with a delegation from the World Bank.

During the meeting, World Bank officials were informed about the ongoing efforts by the Committee to ensure the sustainable settlement of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return.

Rovshan Rzayev described the jointly implemented project with the World Bank as vital for providing employment opportunities for IDPs resettling to their homelands. He noted that approximately 800 IDPs in Azerbaijan have participated in job-related training programs within this World Bank-supported initiative.

Representatives of the World Bank - Eric Caldwell Johnson, Project Manager for Improved Livelihoods for Internally Displaced Persons in Azerbaijan; Sabina Anne Espinoza, World Bank employee; and Khalisa Shahverdiyeva, World Bank representative for Azerbaijan - emphasized the importance of cooperation on IDP-related initiatives and hailed the achievements of the implemented project.