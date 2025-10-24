Azerbaijani and NATO representatives on military education hold meeting at National Defense University

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Within the framework of NATO’s Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), an initial assessment meeting was held between DEEP’s distance education specialists and representatives of the National Defense University, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the current state of the military education system and the ongoing cooperation under DEEP between Azerbaijan and NATO were analyzed, and views were exchanged on future development prospects.

Such meetings, organized within the framework of Azerbaijan–NATO cooperation, are mutually beneficial, and the joint action plan for the coming year was discussed.

During the visit, the guests held seminars at the special educational institutions operating under the National Defense University and delivered briefings on the organization of distance education within the NATO system.