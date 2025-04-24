Azerbaijani and Turkish filmmakers to explore co-production opportunities at Istanbul cinema days
BAKU, April 24 (AZERTAC)
The Days of Azerbaijani Cinema will take place in Istanbul from April 28 to 30 under the cultural cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
The event will bring together Azerbaijani and Turkish film producers and specialists to discuss potential joint film projects. The goal is to strengthen creative collaboration between the two countries' film industries.
The opening ceremony and film screenings are set to be held at the “Atlas Cinema” in Istanbul, as well as at two prominent universities in Türkiye.
