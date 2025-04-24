Azerbaijani Army serviceman successfully completes NATO Regional Cooperation Course at NATO Defense College

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

On April 24, a graduation ceremony was held at the NATO Defense College in Rome, Italy.

Lieutenant Colonel Elnur Khudayattinov of the Azerbaijan Army successfully completed the 33rd edition of the NATO Regional Cooperation Course (NRCC).

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has maintained long-standing cooperation with the NATO Defense College. The participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in these courses reflects the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO. Officers of the Azerbaijan Army who have graduated from the College continue to serve with distinction in the country’s Armed Forces.