Azerbaijani boxer claims gold in boys' category at CIS Games

Yevlakh, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan kicked off its medal-winning streak in boys' boxing at the III CIS Games, with national team standout Gardash Rahimov (46 kg) dominating the final bout to secure gold.

Rəhimov outpointed Uzbekistan's Utkirbek Norkosimov in a commanding display, marking Azerbaijan's inaugural gold in the boys' division and setting a strong tone for the host nation's campaign at the regional showcase.