Azerbaijani boxers ready for action at Budva 2025 European U15 Boxing Championships
Baku, October 15, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani boxers are set to showcase their skills at the U15 European Championships, which will take place in Budva, Montenegro, on October 16.
Azerbaijan will be represented by a team of 23 athletes, including 17 men and 6 women.
The eight-day tournament will run until October 26.
