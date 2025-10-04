Azerbaijani chess players ready for action at 2025 World Youth Chess Championships

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at the World Youth U14, U16 & U18 Championships 2025, set to be held in Durrës, Albania on October 4.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on nine athletes.

The 11-round tournament, bringing together a total of 720 chess players from 84 nations, will run until October 16.