Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties’ members pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

A delegation of China, led by Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), along with the members of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs, on September 8.

First, the officials paid tribute to the National Leader, founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev and placed a wreath and flowers at his grave.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Subsequently, the officials arrived at the Alley of Martyrs, commemorating and putting flowers at the graves of the Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for their country’s independence. They also placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.