Azerbaijani culture highlighted during intellectual exchange with League of Moroccan and African Women Writers at SIEL

Rabat, April 24, Chouaib Brhadda, AZERTAC

Members of the League of Moroccan and African Women Writers visited the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair (SIEL) on Monday. The pavilion was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco.

According to AZERTAC’s correspondent in Morocco, the Moroccan delegation was led by Badiaa Radi, President of the League of Moroccan and African Women Writers, and included several members of the organization’s executive board.

The delegation was warmly received by the spouses of Azerbaijani diplomats in Morocco, headed by Husniyya Samadova, wife of the Azerbaijani Ambassador. During the cultural and intellectual exchange, both parties expressed a strong interest in establishing bilateral cooperation through joint cultural and educational initiatives aimed at enhancing mutual understanding of the history and heritage of Morocco and Azerbaijan.

Badiaa Radi expressed her appreciation for the visit to the Azerbaijani pavilion, describing Azerbaijan as “the first democratic republic of the East” and highlighting the cultural values shared between Morocco and Azerbaijan. She noted the significance of the friendly meeting with the Azerbaijani diplomatic spouses, who offered insights into Azerbaijani culture, literature, and the role of women writers in the country. In turn, the Moroccan side presented literary works by Moroccan women authors in Arabic, French, and English, and emphasized the League's interest in expanding partnerships with Azerbaijani institutions. She also underlined aspirations for future collaboration in areas such as book translation, co-authorship, and literary exchanges.

In a further demonstration of cultural ties, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Morocco, Nazim Samadov, accompanied by Azerbaijani women diplomats, paid a visit to the League’s pavilion. The Azerbaijani delegation was welcomed by a group of Moroccan and African women writers. The meeting reaffirmed the mutual commitment to deepening cultural cooperation through joint programs, including the translation of literary works between Azerbaijani and Arabic, as well as other relevant languages spoken in both countries.

This initiative reflects a shared vision to bring Azerbaijani and Moroccan cultures closer together through literature and intellectual exchange.