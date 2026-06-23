Azerbaijani culture takes center stage at Earth & East Festival in Norway

Stockholm, June 23, AZERTAC

The third annual Earth & East Festival was held on the grounds of the Nerdrum Museum in Stavern, Norway.

This year’s festival drew inspiration from the Silk Road, exploring cultural connections stretching from Europe to Asia in the spirit of discovery inspired by the world-renowned explorer and archaeologist Thor Heyerdahl.

The festival, organized in collaboration with the Nerdrum Museum, the Vestfold Museum, Sjøparken Park, the Thor Heyerdahl Institute, and CAN — the Norwegian-Azerbaijani cultural bridge-building organization based in Oslo — featured cultural elements, including music, cuisine, clothing, craftsmanship, and literature from various countries, including Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Serbia, Albania, Romania, Moldova, and Kazakhstan.

During the Azerbaijani cultural presentation, Shervin Najafpour, Chairwoman of CAN and moderator of the event, invited Rashad Aghazada, First Secretary at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Norway, to deliver remarks.

Addressing the event, Rashad Aghazada noted that the friendship between Azerbaijan and Norway is also reflected in the legacy of Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl.

“During his visits to Azerbaijan, Thor Heyerdahl showed deep interest in the region’s ancient history. He believed that the Caucasus, and particularly Azerbaijan, could have played an important role in the migration of peoples and the development of ancient civilizations. Although some of his theories remain the subject of academic debate, his desire to unite cultures rather than divide them is unquestionable,” the diplomat emphasized.

The event continued with a concert program featuring Norwegian singer of Azerbaijani origin Marie Sahba, who performed songs from her album “A Billion Years Too Early,” with the song “Azeri Baby” becoming one of the highlights of the performance.

Next, Norwegian composer of Azerbaijani descent Galib Hasanoglu performed his works, including “Rafoss,” “Nostalji,” and “La den brenne,” receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The program concluded with a presentation of the English-language book “Jirtdan in Oslo” by Azerbaijani Honored Artist Bahram Bagirzade. Ten-year-old Azerbaijani compatriot Ayla Aghazada read excerpts from the story and shared her impressions of the book.

An Azerbaijani stand was also showcased at the event, featuring national symbols, cultural materials, and brochures introducing Azerbaijan’s history and traditions. Visitors also had the opportunity to taste Azerbaijani wine and explore the country’s winemaking heritage.

Nargiz Jafarli

Special correspondent