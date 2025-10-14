Azerbaijani culturologist awarded Honorary President of Institute for Culture of Peace (UNESCO)
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
Fuad Mammadov, Azerbaijani culturologist and President of the “Simurg” Azerbaijani Cultural Association, Professor at the Department of History of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been awarded the Diploma conferring the title of Honorary President of the Institute for Culture of Peace (UNESCO).
His outstanding contributions to the field of cultural studies have been recognized by six international academies. The Azerbaijani scholar has delivered lectures at international forums and embassies in Russia, the U.S., Germany, France, Norway, Belgium, South Korea, and other countries.
