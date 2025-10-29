Azerbaijani delegation attends conference marking 25th anniversary of Council of Europe Landscape Convention

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Tagiyeva and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov attended the conference commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Council of Europe Landscape Convention in Florence.

In his opening remarks, Italian Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in natural landscape protection and developing new programs and initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Umayra Tagiyeva highlighted the significance of COP29 outcomes, successfully hosted by Azerbaijan, for landscape protection and sustainable development.

The Deputy Minister outlined large-scale ecological restoration efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur, measures to expand green spaces and promote sustainable land use, as well as the upcoming World Environment Day and World Urban Forum (WUF) to be held in Baku in 2026.