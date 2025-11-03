Azerbaijani delegation joins 6th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice in Madrid

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of the Constitutional Court, attended the 6th Congress of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice (WCCJ) themed “The Human Rights of Future Generations”, at the invitation of Cándido Conde-Pumpido, President of the Constitutional Court of Spain, and the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, on October 28-30.

Prior to the Congress, the meetings of the WCCJ Bureau and the WCCJ Regional Groups were held.

The Congress included panel discussions on such topics as “Preservation of natural resources and the environment”, “Preservation of the cultural heritage of humanity”, “Access to scientific knowledge and new technologies”, and “Independence of constitutional courts”.

Following the discussions, and delivered reports, the Madrid Communique was adopted at the conclusion of the congress.

The document highlighted the right to live in a healthy environment as one of the fundamental human rights. It also emphasized the importance of Constitutional Courts contributing to the protection of cultural heritage and paying special attention to the protection of personal data in the application of digital technologies.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Felipe VI, King of Spain, expressed his confidence that the congress would contribute significantly to boosting the international cooperation between the constitutional courts.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held several meetings with the judicial officials from different countries.