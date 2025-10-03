Azerbaijani delegation of Center for Development of Cultural and Creative Industries visits South Korea

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

A delegation from the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture has embarked on a working visit to South Korea as part of a project carried out under a memorandum of understanding between the ministry and ADA University. The visit aims to study Korea’s experience in developing cultural and creative industries and to explore new opportunities for cooperation in innovation and technology.

The delegation participated in the EdTech Korea Fair 2025 in Seoul and familiarized themselves with informative programs at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

During meetings at the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), the sides discussed the international exchange of creative content and the implementation of joint projects.

As part of the program, the delegation also visited the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), the country’s leading science and innovation center. Here, the "Startup KAIST" program was presented to them, and they were informed about projects implemented at the intersection of culture and technology.

As a result of the visit, it is expected that the international cooperation network of Azerbaijan's creative industries will expand, new opportunities will open up for young people, and the country’s creative ecosystem will be enriched with global trends.