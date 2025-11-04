Azerbaijani delegation visits under-construction ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, November 4, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation, along with senior Pakistani officials, visited the under-construction ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Islamabad. The center is being developed in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations to provide Pakistani citizens with access to multiple government services under one roof.

The project, which is nearing completion, aims to centralize Pakistani government services and enhance citizen facilitation through e-governance innovations. On this occasion, the Azerbaijani delegation reaffirmed their commitment to providing full technical support and cooperation for the project’s timely completion. The center will be equipped with modern technology to improve e-governance and streamline public service delivery.

The Azerbaijani delegation and Pakistani officials, led by Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa, were informed that construction work is progressing round-the-clock and the project is close to completion.

In September, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced the establishment of the ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Islamabad in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations. He described the project as a new milestone in Pakistan–Azerbaijan friendship.

The announcement followed a meeting between the Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev, during which a formal agreement was signed between the Agency and Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom for the establishment of the center.

It is noteworthy that during a recent visit to Baku, the Pakistani Prime Minister toured Azerbaijan’s successful ASAN Khidmat Center. Inspired by that model, he directed Pakistani authorities to replicate the initiative in Islamabad with Azerbaijani cooperation.

The ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Islamabad will unite multiple public services under one roof, ensuring greater convenience and transparency for citizens. The initiative will not only strengthen Pakistan–Azerbaijan relations but also mark a significant milestone in improving public service delivery in the capital.