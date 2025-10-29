Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia and diplomatic mission in Montenegro taking necessary measures to ensure safety of citizens
Baku, October 29, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia and its diplomatic mission in Montenegro are closely monitoring the unrest in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica, which has resulted in the detention of Turkish citizens and one Azerbaijani citizen.
The embassy and diplomatic office are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Azerbaijani citizens living and working in Montenegro, as well as to protect their rights and legitimate interests.
Negotiations are currently underway with Montenegrin law enforcement authorities regarding the detention of the Azerbaijani citizen, with the matter being addressed through diplomatic channels.
“We urge all Azerbaijani citizens residing in or traveling to Montenegro to refrain from holding any public events in order to maintain public order and avoid potential incidents, to strictly comply with local legislation, and, if necessary, to immediately contact our embassy and diplomatic mission,” the statement reads.
