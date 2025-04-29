The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Azerbaijani experience and investments can play a key role in promoting economic growth in Afghanistan - INTERVIEW

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

AZERTAC presents an interview with Afghan expert Jalal Bazwan, a lecturer at Kardan University in Kabul.

- In what areas is active cooperation between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan currently underway?

- Right now, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan are working together mostly in trade and transport. A big part of this is the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, a project that connects Afghanistan to Europe through Azerbaijan. It’s all about improving trade routes and strengthening economic ties between our two countries. This collaboration helps make it easier for goods to move and builds a stronger partnership.

- What steps need to be taken to accelerate Afghanistan's integration into the international trade network?

- To get Afghanistan more plugged into global trade, we need to focus on a few things. First, we’ve got to improve our infrastructure—better roads and railways are a must. The Trans-Afghan Railway is a great step in that direction. Second, simplifying customs procedures would make trading across borders smoother and faster. Joining international trade agreements could also help us fit into the global system better. Plus, projects like the Lapis Lazuli Corridor can open up new trade possibilities and speed things up.

- Which sectors of the Afghan economy could benefit from closer transport integration with the South Caucasus and Central Asian regions?

- Better transport links with the South Caucasus and Central Asia would be a huge win for Afghanistan’s economy. Our mining sector could export minerals more easily, and our agriculture—like fruits and nuts—would reach markets cheaper and faster. On top of that, Afghanistan could earn money from transit fees as goods pass through, giving a boost to our service sector. It’s all about making trade easier and helping our economy grow.

- What stage of implementation is the Trans-Afghan Railway project currently in? What are the main economic and logistical benefits this project will bring to Afghanistan?

- The Trans-Afghan Railway is still in the early stages. We’ve signed agreements with Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and there are feasibility studies going on to plan it out. When it’s done, it’ll be a game-changer—cutting transport costs and time for goods moving between Central Asia and South Asia. Economically, it’ll boost trade, create jobs, and help us get our products to markets. Logistically, it’ll make Afghanistan a key link in the region, speeding up how goods move.

- How is the Trans-Afghan Railway integrated into international transport corridors? What is the role of Azerbaijan in the implementation of this project?

- The Trans-Afghan Railway is set to be a vital piece of international transport corridors, linking Central Asia with South Asia and beyond. It’s part of a bigger plan to improve trade across the region. Azerbaijan isn’t directly building this railway, but their experience with projects like the Lapis Lazuli Corridor could offer useful lessons. Their work on regional trade routes might also indirectly support this project by connecting more dots in the network.

- Which goods from Afghanistan may be most in demand in Azerbaijan, and vice versa?

- From Afghanistan, we could send things like dried fruits, nuts, saffron, handicrafts, and maybe even minerals to Azerbaijan—stuff we’re good at making. In return, Azerbaijan could export energy products like oil and gas, machinery, or everyday goods to us. Both countries have things the other might want, so there’s a lot of potential for trade to grow between us.

- What investment opportunities can Afghanistan offer Azerbaijan?

- Afghanistan has some exciting opportunities for Azerbaijan to invest in. Our mining sector is a big one—we’ve got minerals like copper, iron, and lithium waiting to be tapped. Energy is another area, especially renewables, and we also need help building infrastructure like roads and railways. These are places where Azerbaijan’s know-how and money could really help us grow.

- Are there any plans to simplify customs procedures and create favorable conditions for trade between the two countries?

- Yes, there are plans in the works! Through the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan are trying to make customs simpler and improve trade conditions. This means smoothing out customs processes and cutting down barriers, so businesses can trade more easily. It’s all about making things faster and better for everyone involved.

Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell accepts an 18-month doping ban

Baku hosted Azerbaijan-Iran business forum President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian attended the event VIDEO

Video footage of occupation of Shusha district by Armenian Armed forces was shown in court VIDEO

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament offers condolences to Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly

