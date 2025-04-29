Azerbaijani film to be screened at 11th Alexandria International Short Film Festival

Cairo, April 29, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani short film “Keçmiş.POV” (POV Memory), directed by Iqor Smola, will be featured in the short films program at the 11th Alexandria Short Film Festival in Egypt.

The film portrays the life of a soldier. He locks his trophies in a jewellery box as a keepsake, cherishes a family photo, and films recruits at boot camp. Yet, he's captured on CCTV committing a crime - a deed forever etched in a computer's memory.

The film is written, directed and produced by Igor Smola, with other producers as Emil Najafov and Shi Shuai, while the cinematographer is Alisa Tarelicheva. The film stars Asiman Agha Rovshan, Vusala Aghayeva, Ayla Aghayeva, Mahir Asadov, Arzuman Mirzasoy, Tamerlan Khalilov and others.

The International Alexandria Short Film Festival (IASFF) is a dynamic and ever-evolving celebration of short films from around the world. Since its inception in 2015, the festival has been a platform for bold storytelling, fostering a cinematic dialogue that transcends borders. For its 11th edition, under the theme “Tales from the Balkans,” we shine a spotlight on emerging voices from the Balkans while continuing to embrace diverse international perspectives, bringing audiences together for a shared cinematic experience in the heart of Northern Greece.

The film festival, to run until May 2, will feature 38 films representing 37 countries.