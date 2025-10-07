Azerbaijani FM describes OTS as an important regional platform for advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development
Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC
“Azerbaijan, aiming to contribute to the work of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) and to create an additional incentive for increasing the Secretariat’s budget, has transferred an additional $2 million to the Secretariat’s account,” said Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, in a press statement on the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS.
“This Summit clearly demonstrates that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to solidarity, mutual trust, and strategic partnership among the Turkic states,” he added.
Minister Bayramov expressed his deep gratitude to all participating delegates and partners, voicing confidence that the adopted decisions would further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation among the Turkic states.
