Azerbaijani FM: Economic cooperation defined as a key priority for OTS

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

“The economic cooperation was defined as one of the key priorities for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The participants also expressed support for collaboration in artificial intelligence, space technologies, and digital transformation,” said Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a press statement on the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS.

According to the minister, the Summit participants agreed on the importance of continuing security consultations and strengthening military and defense industry cooperation among OTS member states.

“It is no coincidence that President Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the extensive military and security cooperation among the Turkic states, proposed holding a joint military drill of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026,” Bayramov added.

He noted that the participants highly appreciated the Shusha Global Media Forum and other initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan. They also proposed organizing an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the Baku Turkological Congress of 1926, which marked the transition to the Latin alphabet.