Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“Hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan will increase the attention of society, including civil society institutions and national donors, to environmental issues. This event will play a crucial role in educating individuals and communities on reducing adverse impacts on the environment by promoting public awareness. Interest in environmental issues is aimed at building a cleaner and more liveable world for the future generation. We believe that a positive decision will be made regarding the climate finance at COP29,” Arzu Baghirova, Chair of Public Union of Regional Legal and Economic Enlightenment, told AZERTAC.

Arzu Baghirova expressed her confidence that new promotional mechanisms would be established for developing green energy projects in Azerbaijan. She emphasized that the government’s continued support to initiatives in renewable energy and private sector’s increase of investments in this area would ensure the resilience of the country's energy system and diversify the economy.

Noting that the COP29 would stimulate the development of legal and legislative framework in the country, she said: “Exploring international experience and applying these experiences to the country's legal system will accelerate the development of environmental law."

The NGO chair underscored that holding a major global event like COP29 in Azerbaijan for the first time in the CIS region, including the South Caucasus, is an indicator of the country's reputation in the international arena.