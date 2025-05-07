Azerbaijani grand master to compete in 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in London

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Rauf Mammadov will test his strength at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships scheduled to be held on June 10-16.

Mammadov, 37, will represent the “Freedom” team, also featuring such star names as Viswanathan Anand (India), Le Quang Liem (Vietnam), Emil Sutovsky (Israel), and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine).