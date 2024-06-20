Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim three medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers clinched three medals at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024 in Kazan, Russia.

Tunjay Vazirzade (8kg), Mahammad Ahmadiyev (97kg) and Sarkhan Mammadov (130kg) clinched bronze medals.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals, while female wrestlers claimed 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in the multisport competition.