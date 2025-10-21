Azerbaijani, Iranian Representatives Meet to Coordinate Mobile Communication Networks
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
A meeting on coordinating mobile communication networks between Azerbaijan and Iran was held in Tehran.
The meeting was attended by specialists from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Agency for Information and Communication Technologies, the State Radio Frequencies Administration, and mobile communication operators.
The meeting discussed the regulation of existing and planned mobile communication networks in the border regions of Azerbaijan and Iran with necessary technical agreements reached.
The meeting also discussed the progress made within the framework of the agreements reached in Baku on June 10–12, 2025, concerning TV and FM broadcasting, as well as the clearance of the 700/800 MHz frequency bands.
