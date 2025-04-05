Azerbaijani judokas aim for 'medal rush' in ISF U15 Gymnasiade – Zlatibor
Baku, April 5, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas will compete for glory at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade to be held in Zlatibor, Serbia on April 4-14.
Azerbaijan is sending 18 judokas to compete across 18 weight categories in both the men’s and women’s divisions.
The judo competition will be played on April 11-12.
