Azerbaijani judokas clinch 12 medals at Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 in Guba

Guba, May 3, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani junior judokas bagged a total of 12 medals, namely 3 golds, 3 silvers, and 6 bronzes during the first day of the Guba Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025.

The tournament, bringing together 141 judokas, including 100 boys and 41 girls, will run until May 4.