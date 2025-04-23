Azerbaijani judokas competing for glory at European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fighters are demonstrating their prowess at the European Judo Championships, taking place in Podgorica, Montenegro from April 23 to 26.

The opening day of the tournament saw five Azerbaijani judokas take the mat in a bid across four weight classes.

The European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025 brought together 414 judokas from 47 countries.