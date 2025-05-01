Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Istanbul Junior European Cup 2025

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Junior Azerbaijani judokas will fight for the glory at the European Cup, set to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye on May 3.

Azerbaijan is sending 38 judokas to compete across ten weight categories at the men’s and women’s competitions.

The tournament will welcome 529 athletes (355 males, 174 females) from 30 countries.

The competition will run until May 4.