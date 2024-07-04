SPORTS
Azerbaijani judokas to fight for glory at Prague Junior European Cup 2024
Baku, July 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judokas will prove their mettle at the Prague Junior European Cup 2024 set to take place in Czechia on July 6.
A total of 14 judokas are gearing to represent the country at the tournament.
The competition with nearly 435 athletes in action will run until July 7.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Belarus becomes SCO member state
- [15:15]
Informal dinner was hosted in honor of the heads of delegations in Astana
- 03.07.2024 [22:14]
Azerbaijan to establish new type of special protection areas - geoparks
- 03.07.2024 [22:00]
‘Birth of leopard cubs has been observed only in Azerbaijan in the Caucasus’
- 03.07.2024 [21:16]
Azercosmos, Star.vision ink memorandum of understanding
- 03.07.2024 [21:01]
Japan issues first new banknotes in decades
- 03.07.2024 [19:50]
Azerbaijan, Cameroon explore prospects for sports cooperation
- 03.07.2024 [19:47]
Hyundai and LG Energy open Indonesia’s first battery cell factory
- 03.07.2024 [18:48]
China resolutely supports peace agenda proposed by Azerbaijan
- 03.07.2024 [18:47]
New Azerbaijan Party establishes Central Election Headquarters
- 03.07.2024 [17:44]
Ukrainian Ombudsman commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance
- 03.07.2024 [17:32]
Everton sign forward Ndiaye on five-year deal
- 03.07.2024 [16:43]
Azerbaijani defense minister attends events in Belarus
- 03.07.2024 [16:25]
South Korean magazine highlights Azerbaijan's economic potential
- 03.07.2024 [16:16]
® "White Suits Girls" Project continues receiving international recognition
- 03.07.2024 [16:00]
Azerbaijani Para shooter clinches silver in Ranking tournament in Serbia
- 03.07.2024 [15:52]
Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnasts ready for action in Italy
- 03.07.2024 [15:41]
First manned launch to Russian Orbital Station scheduled to late 2028
- 03.07.2024 [15:06]
WindEurope, Azerbaijan convene Brussels` pre COP29 event
- 03.07.2024 [14:50]
Archaeologists uncovering 5th-century church in southeastern Türkiye
- 03.07.2024 [13:40]
World Bank approves $208 million for Zambia's drought response
- 03.07.2024 [12:46]
2 dead, 5 missing, 25,000 affected after Hurricane Beryl hits Venezuela
- 03.07.2024 [12:45]
Türkiye beat Austria 2-1 to reach EURO 2024 quarterfinals
- 03.07.2024 [12:23]
President Ilham Aliyev embarked on a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan VIDEO
- 03.07.2024 [12:09]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 03.07.2024 [11:53]
Death toll rises to 14 in building collapse in S. Egypt
- 03.07.2024 [11:38]
Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets
- 03.07.2024 [11:37]
® Azercell introduces a new Smartphone Campaign!
- 03.07.2024 [10:24]
Almost 1.8m people owe £50,000 or more in student debt
- 02.07.2024 [19:50]
Azerbaijan and NATO discuss military cooperation issues
- 02.07.2024 [19:45]
Dick Schoof: Ex-spy chief sworn in as Dutch prime minister
- 02.07.2024 [19:36]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to Congolese President
- 02.07.2024 [19:21]
Pakistani ambassador completes his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan
- 02.07.2024 [18:56]
Media accreditation portal for COP29 launched
- 02.07.2024 [18:30]
Azerbaijan, Chinese BYD Company Limited sign documents on cooperation
- 02.07.2024 [18:05]
Water level in sections of China's longest river exceeds warning mark VIDEO
- 02.07.2024 [16:56]
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Belarus
- 02.07.2024 [16:45]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts ready for action in Zaragoza
- 02.07.2024 [16:15]
Potentially catastrophic hurricane Beryl moves towards Jamaica
- 02.07.2024 [15:46]