Azerbaijani junior chess players ready for action at European Championship in Budva

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess players will demonstrate their skills at the European Youth Chess Championship 2025, set to take place from October 28 to November 8 in Budva, Montenegro.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 47 chess players.

The event will be played in 6 age categories: U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, and U18, open and girls sections separately. The event will gather young chess talents, National Youth Chess Champions of 48 European countries, with nearly 1,169 children taking part in the tournament.