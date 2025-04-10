Azerbaijani, Kazakh Defense Ministries hold planning conference for "Khazri-2025" joint tactical exercise

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

In accordance with the joint action plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a planning conference was held for the "Khazri-2025" joint tactical exercise to be conducted with ships and servicemen from the Naval Forces of both countries, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The event was attended by delegations led by First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chief of the General Staff of the Kazakh Naval Forces, 1st grade Captain Kanat Niyazbekov and First Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces - Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov.

At the end of the meeting, the final protocol of the conference on joint tactical exercise to be held in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea was signed.

The objective of the exercise is to increase the professionalism of the military seamen of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and exchange experience.