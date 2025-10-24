Azerbaijani medical scientist’s study published in prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine

Berlin, October 24, AZERTAC

The scientific research and letter by Prof. Dr. med. Nuran Abdullayev, Director of a clinic in Germany’s Rhein-Sieg region, have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

In his article, Professor Abdullayev highlighted the distinctions between two anti-obesity medications – Tirzepatide (a GIP–GLP-1 receptor agonist) and Semaglutide (GLP-1 receptor agonist – “Wegovy”) – in a scientific context.

He emphasized that two essential components remain insufficiently reported in this patient population: visceral organ fat accumulation and skeletal muscle changes. The professor scientifically noted that the effects on bone mineral density (BMD) also remain an unresolved issue, with several mechanisms—such as decreased mechanical loading due to weight loss and drug-induced hormonal changes—being proposed. He suggested that dual X-ray absorptiometry, supplemented with MRI-based methods, may be warranted to provide a comprehensive picture of metabolic health in participants of future obesity treatment trials.

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is one of the world’s most prestigious and authoritative medical journals, renowned for its rigorous peer-review process. Published continuously for over 200 years, NEJM delivers high-quality, peer-reviewed research and interactive clinical content to physicians, educators, researchers, and the global medical community. Its core mission is to publish the best research and information at the intersection of biomedical science and clinical practice and to present this information in clinically useful formats that inform healthcare practice and improve patient outcomes.

The widely read medical journal serves as a marker of high scientific and clinical merit and has the potential to influence global treatment standards.

Elvin Movsum

Special correspondent